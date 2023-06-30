Forum Financial Management LP Sells 62 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.94. 369,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 29.9 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock valued at $646,620,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

