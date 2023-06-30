Forum Financial Management LP Sells 6,455 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. 906,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100,214. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

