Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Down 3.8%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.16 and last traded at $43.42. 41,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 81,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 439,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 337,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

