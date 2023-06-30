Freeport-McMoRan’s (FCX) “Initiates” Rating Reiterated at 3M

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating reiterated by research analysts at 3M in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,659,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.