Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Short Interest Update

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Freightos Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRGOW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 1,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,615. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16. Freightos has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freightos stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 637,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

