Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $13.92

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.48. Frontline shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 387,321 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.55%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 2,767.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
