FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:IGLD)

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IGLD traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $19.13. 29,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

