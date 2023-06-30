Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Down 74.0% in June

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FULTP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,160. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 2nd will be given a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.