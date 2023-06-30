FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Issued By Zacks Research

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.56. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

AIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $144.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.44. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,232,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

