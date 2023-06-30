FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Lowered by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $39.17 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

