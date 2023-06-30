G999 (G999) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $940.04

G999 (G999) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $940.04 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00042678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

