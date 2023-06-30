GateToken Price Tops $4.30 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $4.30 or 0.00014137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $420.56 million and $1.89 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,463.57 or 1.00053474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002150 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,702,925 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,702,924.80293186 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.22998417 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $987,920.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars.

