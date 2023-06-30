General Electric (LON:GEC) Announces Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (LON:GEC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

General Electric Stock Performance

GEC traded up GBX 4.68 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 109.68 ($1.39). 4,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,652. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.11. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.96 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.68 ($1.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

