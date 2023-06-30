General Electric (LON:GEC) Announces Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (LON:GEC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
General Electric Stock Performance
GEC traded up GBX 4.68 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 109.68 ($1.39). 4,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,652. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.11. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.96 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.68 ($1.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21.
About General Electric
