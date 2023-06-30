General Electric (NYSE:GE) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.38

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.38 and last traded at $108.88, with a volume of 537693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.19.

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

