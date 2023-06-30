Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1,566.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,208 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of GILD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 734,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,875. The company has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
