Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FI traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.61. 953,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,233. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.