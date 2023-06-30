Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,985 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of POSCO stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $74.04. 36,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,622. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $80.03. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

PKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

POSCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.