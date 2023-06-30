Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 941 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. 309,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,596. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.