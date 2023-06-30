Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 231,633 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,233,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 104,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares during the period.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.57. 117,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.83. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $169.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.