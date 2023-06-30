Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 530,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Unilever by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. 1,179,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,322. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

