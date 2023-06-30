Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $58.40. 776,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.