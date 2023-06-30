Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.56.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,168,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $45,290,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Glaukos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

