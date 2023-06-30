Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global System Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

GSD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. Global System Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Institutional Trading of Global System Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global System Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global System Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Global System Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global System Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global System Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global System Dynamics

Global System Dynamics, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and national security sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

