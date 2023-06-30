Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.21

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.206 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Global X Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Global X Cannabis ETF stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POTX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 5,250.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About Global X Cannabis ETF

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

