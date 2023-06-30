Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 69750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm has a market cap of C$20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs project covering approximately 7,847 hectares located in straddles eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.
