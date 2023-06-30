Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.47

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.47 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.