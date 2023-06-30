Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Trading Down 2%

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Free Report) fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

(Free Report)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.