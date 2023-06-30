Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at 888 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

GPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 869,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,723. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $27.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.