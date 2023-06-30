Gratus Capital LLC Buys 48 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at $538,079,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $248.80. 380,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,259. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

