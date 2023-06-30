Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 1.72% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 185,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 115.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 166,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at $3,621,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Danaos acquired 136,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,366,704.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,493. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

