Gratus Capital LLC Has $10.92 Million Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of DT Midstream worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. 199,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,804. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 72.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

