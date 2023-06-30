Gratus Capital LLC Has $14.57 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial makes up about 1.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Virtu Financial worth $14,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 194,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,196,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,511 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 281,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,288. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

