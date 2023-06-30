Gratus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 279.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $26,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 141.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.53. 8,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,735. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $92.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

