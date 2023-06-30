Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.9 %

Snowflake stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,701,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,040. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

