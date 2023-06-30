Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,460 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,544. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

