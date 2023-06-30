Gratus Capital LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.48. 521,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,039. The firm has a market cap of $362.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.