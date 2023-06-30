Gratus Capital LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 323,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,641. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

