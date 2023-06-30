Gratus Capital LLC Sells 345 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $458.50. 813,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.47 and its 200 day moving average is $420.47. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

