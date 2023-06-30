Gratus Capital LLC Sells 684 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.13. The stock had a trading volume of 920,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,828. The firm has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

