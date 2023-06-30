Gratus Capital LLC Takes Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.13% of ServisFirst Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SFBS stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.18. 61,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.85. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFBS. TheStreet lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,765. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,795 shares of company stock valued at $373,544. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.