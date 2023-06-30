Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the May 31st total of 1,127,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,760.0 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $5.64 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Featured Stories

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

