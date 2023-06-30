Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the May 31st total of 1,127,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,760.0 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $5.64 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $5.89.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Comercial Chedraui
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.