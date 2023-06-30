Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the May 31st total of 1,058,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Grupo México Trading Down 0.2 %

GMBXF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.87. 7,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Grupo México has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMBXF. HSBC raised Grupo México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

