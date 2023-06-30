Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTHP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,394. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Guided Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

