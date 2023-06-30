Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.22.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $6,794,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.