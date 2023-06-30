GXChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,858.47 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $20.69 million and approximately $12,858.47 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002058 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002459 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.