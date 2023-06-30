Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:HWCPZ traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. 23,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,131. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

