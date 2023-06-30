Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 35,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,207. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.59%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.