Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Up 5.5%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) shares rose 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89. Approximately 110,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 436,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $581.66 million, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.