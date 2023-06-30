Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Up 5.5%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) shares rose 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89. Approximately 110,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 436,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Harrow Health Stock Up 7.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $581.66 million, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 0.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
