Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.50

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.60). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Harvey Nash Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.50.
Harvey Nash Group Company Profile
Harvey Nash Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourcing solutions primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It offers various leadership services, including executive search, interim management, and leadership consulting services, as well as technology recruitment services, such as permanent and contract recruitment services, as well as recruitment solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harvey Nash Group
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Nash Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Nash Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.