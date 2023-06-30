Head-To-Head Analysis: Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) & u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) and u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of u-blox shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and u-blox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -258.56% -60.18% -37.34% u-blox N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 u-blox 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akoustis Technologies and u-blox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.06, indicating a potential upside of 127.82%. u-blox has a consensus target price of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than u-blox.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and u-blox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $23.99 million 9.26 -$59.03 million ($1.04) -2.98 u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 31.08

u-blox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoustis Technologies. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than u-blox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies beats u-blox on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment sells amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, and military and defense applications. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

